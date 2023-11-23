why John Wiley & Sons Inc. [WLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.00

- Advertisements -

John Wiley & Sons Inc. [NYSE: WLY] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Academic Partnerships Announces Acquisition of Wiley University Services.

Acquisition will expand access to universities’ high-quality, high-return on investment, affordable, and workforce-relevant online education for students.

Academic Partnerships (“AP”), a company that assists primarily regional public universities in expanding access and impact by supporting their online programs, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wiley University Services, a line of business owned by Wiley (NYSE: WLY). The combined company will support over 125 colleges and universities in 40 U.S. states and internationally.

A sum of 316033 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 450.37K shares. John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares reached a high of $30.43 and dropped to a low of $30.06 until finishing in the latest session at $30.21.

The one-year WLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.87. The average equity rating for WLY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on John Wiley & Sons Inc. [WLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLY shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for John Wiley & Sons Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

WLY Stock Performance Analysis:

John Wiley & Sons Inc. [WLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, WLY shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for John Wiley & Sons Inc. [WLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.58, while it was recorded at 30.69 for the last single week of trading, and 36.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into John Wiley & Sons Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and John Wiley & Sons Inc. [WLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.15 and a Gross Margin at +61.51. John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Total Capital for WLY is now 10.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, John Wiley & Sons Inc. [WLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.94. Additionally, WLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, John Wiley & Sons Inc. [WLY] managed to generate an average of $1,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

WLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for John Wiley & Sons Inc. go to 2.60%.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. [WLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

