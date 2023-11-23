why Glacier Bancorp, Inc. [GBCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.57

- Advertisements -

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. [NYSE: GBCI] slipped around -0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.53 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. stock is now -34.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GBCI Stock saw the intraday high of $33.02 and lowest of $32.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.84, which means current price is +21.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 653.41K shares, GBCI reached a trading volume of 296717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Glacier Bancorp, Inc. [GBCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBCI shares is $33.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

- Advertisements -

Truist have made an estimate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for GBCI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.66.

How has GBCI stock performed recently?

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. [GBCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, GBCI shares gained by 10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.28% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. [GBCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.31, while it was recorded at 33.22 for the last single week of trading, and 34.11 for the last 200 days.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. [GBCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. [GBCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. [GBCI]

The top three institutional holders of GBCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GBCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GBCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.