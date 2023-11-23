why Chord Energy Corp [CHRD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $191.23

- Advertisements -

Chord Energy Corp [NASDAQ: CHRD] jumped around 0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $161.00 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Chord Energy Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $750MM.

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) (“Chord”, “Chord Energy” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2023 financial and operating results and announced an increase to its share repurchase authorization.

Chord Energy Corp stock is now 23.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHRD Stock saw the intraday high of $161.61 and lowest of $156.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 173.85, which means current price is +37.55% above from all time high which was touched on 11/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 489.84K shares, CHRD reached a trading volume of 312423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chord Energy Corp [CHRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRD shares is $191.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Chord Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chord Energy Corp is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHRD in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

How has CHRD stock performed recently?

Chord Energy Corp [CHRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, CHRD shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for Chord Energy Corp [CHRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.81, while it was recorded at 160.69 for the last single week of trading, and 150.36 for the last 200 days.

Chord Energy Corp [CHRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chord Energy Corp [CHRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.77 and a Gross Margin at +48.83. Chord Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.23.

Return on Total Capital for CHRD is now 49.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chord Energy Corp [CHRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.96. Additionally, CHRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chord Energy Corp [CHRD] managed to generate an average of $2,693,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Chord Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Chord Energy Corp [CHRD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chord Energy Corp go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chord Energy Corp [CHRD]

There are 3 key funds with the largest holdings in Chord Energy Corp [CHRD]: