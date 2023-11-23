why Adeia Inc [ADEA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.33

- Advertisements -

Adeia Inc [NASDAQ: ADEA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.13%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Adeia to Participate in Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit on November 28.

Over the last 12 months, ADEA stock rose by 1.54%. The one-year Adeia Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.68. The average equity rating for ADEA stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.03 billion, with 105.17 million shares outstanding and 101.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 520.29K shares, ADEA stock reached a trading volume of 294733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adeia Inc [ADEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADEA shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adeia Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADEA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.68.

ADEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Adeia Inc [ADEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, ADEA shares gained by 14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Adeia Inc [ADEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adeia Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adeia Inc [ADEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.83 and a Gross Margin at +73.98. Adeia Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.53.

Return on Total Capital for ADEA is now 10.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adeia Inc [ADEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 244.28. Additionally, ADEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adeia Inc [ADEA] managed to generate an average of $1,153,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Adeia Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.68 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

ADEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adeia Inc go to 15.00%.

Adeia Inc [ADEA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.