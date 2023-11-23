WEX Inc [WEX] Revenue clocked in at $2.50 billion, up 6.07% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

WEX Inc [NYSE: WEX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.69%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that WEX to Present at the UBS Global Technology Conference.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jagtar Narula, will present at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at approximately 2:15 PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://cc.webcasts.com/ubsx001/112823a_js/?entity=6_3PHQ6WK. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, WEX stock rose by 11.11%. The one-year WEX Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.04. The average equity rating for WEX stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.42 billion, with 43.22 million shares outstanding and 42.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 304.16K shares, WEX stock reached a trading volume of 309184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WEX Inc [WEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEX shares is $214.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for WEX Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEX Inc is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 110.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

WEX Stock Performance Analysis:

WEX Inc [WEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, WEX shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for WEX Inc [WEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.42, while it was recorded at 173.85 for the last single week of trading, and 183.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WEX Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEX Inc [WEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.56 and a Gross Margin at +61.35. WEX Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.57.

Return on Total Capital for WEX is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WEX Inc [WEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.19. Additionally, WEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WEX Inc [WEX] managed to generate an average of $33,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.WEX Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

WEX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEX Inc go to 10.47%.

WEX Inc [WEX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.