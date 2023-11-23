Wedbush lifts Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Landsea Homes Corporation [NASDAQ: LSEA] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $10.02 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 50 HOMESITES FOR A NEW COMMUNITY IN PATTERSON, CA.

Landsea Homes enters a new city in California’s Central Valley.

Blossom at Baldwin Park will feature 50 modern single-family detached homes at attainable price points.

Landsea Homes Corporation represents 40.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $378.76 million with the latest information. LSEA stock price has been found in the range of $9.85 to $10.1471.

If compared to the average trading volume of 231.91K shares, LSEA reached a trading volume of 299514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSEA shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Landsea Homes Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Landsea Homes Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSEA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for LSEA stock

Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, LSEA shares gained by 38.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA]. The present Moving Average recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading.

Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.55 and a Gross Margin at +19.84. Landsea Homes Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.97.

Return on Total Capital for LSEA is now 9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.56. Additionally, LSEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] managed to generate an average of $156,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 201.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Landsea Homes Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 5.84.

Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Landsea Homes Corporation go to 4.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA]

