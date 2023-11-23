Waters Corp. [WAT] Is Currently 0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Waters Corp. [NYSE: WAT] gained 0.61% or 1.68 points to close at $276.33 with a heavy trading volume of 350135 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM that Waters Corporation to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx 2023 Health Care Conference.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) announced that Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx 2023 Health Care Conference in Miami on Thursday, November 30th, 2023 at 8:20AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of Waters’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $275.79, the shares rose to $278.02 and dropped to $273.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WAT points out that the company has recorded 7.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 518.74K shares, WAT reached to a volume of 350135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waters Corp. [WAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAT shares is $268.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAT stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Waters Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waters Corp. is set at 8.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for WAT stock

Waters Corp. [WAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, WAT shares gained by 10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for Waters Corp. [WAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.61, while it was recorded at 268.00 for the last single week of trading, and 280.37 for the last 200 days.

Waters Corp. [WAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waters Corp. [WAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.85 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Waters Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.81.

Return on Total Capital for WAT is now 42.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 162.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waters Corp. [WAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.72. Additionally, WAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 314.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waters Corp. [WAT] managed to generate an average of $86,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Waters Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

Waters Corp. [WAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waters Corp. go to 3.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Waters Corp. [WAT]

The top three institutional holders of WAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.