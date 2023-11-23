Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cutera Inc [CUTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Cutera Inc [NASDAQ: CUTR] closed the trading session at $2.02 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.94, while the highest price level was $2.10. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Cutera, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants as permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that Stephana Patton, who joined Cutera on November 13, 2023, as the Chief Legal Officer will receive a grant of inducement awards. The inducement awards consisted of stock options to purchase 30,000 of common stock, restricted stock units (RSUs) settleable in 25,000 shares of common stock, and performance stock units (PSUs) settleable in 55,000 shares of common stock. These awards will be approved by the Compensation Committee of Cutera’s Board of Directors at its next regularly scheduled meeting.

The stock options will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Cutera common stock on the grant date. A quantity of 25% shall vest on November 13, 2024, and 1/48 of the grant total shall vest each month thereafter, subject to Ms. Patton continuing as an employee.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.43 percent and weekly performance of -18.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -48.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CUTR reached to a volume of 403962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cutera Inc [CUTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUTR shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cutera Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cutera Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

CUTR stock trade performance evaluation

Cutera Inc [CUTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.22. With this latest performance, CUTR shares dropped by -48.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.85 for Cutera Inc [CUTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.4000, while it was recorded at 2.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 16.0800 for the last 200 days.

Cutera Inc [CUTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cutera Inc [CUTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.13 and a Gross Margin at +54.13. Cutera Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.62.

Return on Total Capital for CUTR is now -12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -397.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.55. Additionally, CUTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cutera Inc [CUTR] managed to generate an average of -$152,481 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Cutera Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.81 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cutera Inc [CUTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cutera Inc go to 25.00%.

Cutera Inc [CUTR]: Institutional Ownership

