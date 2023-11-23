Wall Street Analyst Initiated Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Clean Harbors, Inc. [NYSE: CLH] jumped around 0.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $165.03 at the close of the session, up 0.57%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Clean Harbors Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivers Q3 Revenue of $1.37 Billion on Growth in Environmental Services.

Achieves Q3 Net Income of $91.3 Million, or EPS of $1.68.

Clean Harbors, Inc. stock is now 44.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLH Stock saw the intraday high of $165.765 and lowest of $163.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 178.33, which means current price is +48.73% above from all time high which was touched on 08/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 269.32K shares, CLH reached a trading volume of 313202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLH shares is $180.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLH stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Clean Harbors, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Harbors, Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLH in the course of the last twelve months was 28.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.68.

How has CLH stock performed recently?

Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, CLH shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.51, while it was recorded at 164.71 for the last single week of trading, and 153.62 for the last 200 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.29 and a Gross Margin at +24.43. Clean Harbors, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for CLH is now 14.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.92. Additionally, CLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH] managed to generate an average of $20,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Clean Harbors, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.68 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Harbors, Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clean Harbors, Inc. [CLH]

