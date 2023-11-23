Wall Street Analyst Initiated Biolife Solutions Inc [BLFS]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Biolife Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: BLFS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.97%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM that BioLife Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) (“BioLife” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of biopreservation media and other cell processing tools and biostorage services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BLFS stock dropped by -35.41%. The one-year Biolife Solutions Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.71. The average equity rating for BLFS stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $611.33 million, with 45.05 million shares outstanding and 43.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 529.88K shares, BLFS stock reached a trading volume of 293613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Biolife Solutions Inc [BLFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLFS shares is $22.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Biolife Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biolife Solutions Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

BLFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Biolife Solutions Inc [BLFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.97. With this latest performance, BLFS shares gained by 37.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Biolife Solutions Inc [BLFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 13.07 for the last single week of trading, and 17.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biolife Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biolife Solutions Inc [BLFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.67 and a Gross Margin at +27.28. Biolife Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -86.43.

Return on Total Capital for BLFS is now -8.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biolife Solutions Inc [BLFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.00. Additionally, BLFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biolife Solutions Inc [BLFS] managed to generate an average of -$299,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Biolife Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

BLFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biolife Solutions Inc go to 10.00%.

Biolife Solutions Inc [BLFS] Institutonal Ownership Details

