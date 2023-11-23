Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Nkarta Inc [NKTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Nkarta Inc [NASDAQ: NKTX] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.62 during the day while it closed the day at $2.59. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Nkarta Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights.

FDA clearance of IND for NKX019 in lupus nephritis expands pipeline into autoimmune disease.

NKX019, a first-in-class engineered NK cell therapy, has disease-modifying potential in autoimmune disease while maintaining NK-driven safety profile.

Nkarta Inc stock has also gained 4.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKTX stock has inclined by 45.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.08% and lost -56.76% year-on date.

The market cap for NKTX stock reached $127.09 million, with 48.88 million shares outstanding and 37.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, NKTX reached a trading volume of 309283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nkarta Inc [NKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTX shares is $14.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Nkarta Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nkarta Inc is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62.

Nkarta Inc [NKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, NKTX shares gained by 32.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Nkarta Inc [NKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NKTX is now -33.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nkarta Inc [NKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.28. Additionally, NKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nkarta Inc [NKTX] managed to generate an average of -$698,387 per employee.Nkarta Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.97 and a Current Ratio set at 10.97.

Nkarta Inc [NKTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NKTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NKTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.