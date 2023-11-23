Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: HRMY] closed the trading session at $28.50 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.97, while the highest price level was $28.61. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:05 AM that HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN PIPER SANDLER 35th ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (“Harmony” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony’s website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.28 percent and weekly performance of 13.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 804.63K shares, HRMY reached to a volume of 309104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRMY shares is $40.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRMY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.07.

HRMY stock trade performance evaluation

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.10. With this latest performance, HRMY shares gained by 45.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.86, while it was recorded at 27.31 for the last single week of trading, and 34.42 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.45 and a Gross Margin at +75.69. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.44.

Return on Total Capital for HRMY is now 24.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.82. Additionally, HRMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY] managed to generate an average of $907,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.07 and a Current Ratio set at 4.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc go to 28.80%.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc [HRMY]: Institutional Ownership

