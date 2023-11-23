Vita Coco Company Inc [COCO] Stock trading around $29.03 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Vita Coco Company Inc [NASDAQ: COCO] jumped around 0.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.03 at the close of the session, up 1.86%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. The Company is not selling any shares of Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vita Coco Company Inc stock is now 110.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COCO Stock saw the intraday high of $29.40 and lowest of $28.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.29, which means current price is +132.24% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 733.04K shares, COCO reached a trading volume of 301847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Vita Coco Company Inc [COCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COCO shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vita Coco Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vita Coco Company Inc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for COCO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.64.

- Advertisements -

How has COCO stock performed recently?

Vita Coco Company Inc [COCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, COCO shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.10 for Vita Coco Company Inc [COCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.91, while it was recorded at 29.00 for the last single week of trading, and 24.26 for the last 200 days.

Vita Coco Company Inc [COCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vita Coco Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.64 and a Current Ratio set at 3.34.

Insider trade positions for Vita Coco Company Inc [COCO]

The top three institutional holders of COCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.