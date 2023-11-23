Veeco Instruments Inc [VECO] moved up 0.73: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Veeco Instruments Inc [NASDAQ: VECO] closed the trading session at $29.07 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.03, while the highest price level was $29.545. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:.

Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA..

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.46 percent and weekly performance of 3.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 521.64K shares, VECO reached to a volume of 322279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veeco Instruments Inc [VECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VECO shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VECO stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Veeco Instruments Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeco Instruments Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for VECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for VECO in the course of the last twelve months was 36.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

VECO stock trade performance evaluation

Veeco Instruments Inc [VECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, VECO shares gained by 15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.98 for Veeco Instruments Inc [VECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.73, while it was recorded at 28.72 for the last single week of trading, and 24.42 for the last 200 days.

Veeco Instruments Inc [VECO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeco Instruments Inc [VECO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.38 and a Gross Margin at +39.18. Veeco Instruments Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.84.

Return on Total Capital for VECO is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeco Instruments Inc [VECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.92. Additionally, VECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeco Instruments Inc [VECO] managed to generate an average of $136,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Veeco Instruments Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

Veeco Instruments Inc [VECO]: Institutional Ownership

