Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [UVE] Revenue clocked in at $1.35 billion, up 56.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [NYSE: UVE] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.53 at the close of the session, up 0.18%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Universal Declares Regular and Special Cash Dividends.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock and a special cash dividend of 13 cents per share of common stock, together totaling 29 cents per share of common stock, both payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 8, 2023. Today’s announcement brings total dividends declared in 2023 to 77 cents per share of common stock.

About UniversalUniversal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We provide insurance products in the United States through both our appointed independent agents and our direct online distribution channels, primarily in Florida. Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc stock is now 56.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UVE Stock saw the intraday high of $16.65 and lowest of $16.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.15, which means current price is +62.54% above from all time high which was touched on 04/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 419.77K shares, UVE reached a trading volume of 261828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [UVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UVE shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for UVE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.86.

How has UVE stock performed recently?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [UVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, UVE shares gained by 17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.61 for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [UVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.59, while it was recorded at 16.56 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [UVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [UVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.69. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.82.

Return on Total Capital for UVE is now -9.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [UVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.70. Additionally, UVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [UVE] managed to generate an average of -$18,199 per employee.Universal Insurance Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Insider trade positions for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc [UVE]

