Trustmark Corp. [TRMK] Is Currently 1.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Trustmark Corp. [NASDAQ: TRMK] gained 1.52% or 0.34 points to close at $22.76 with a heavy trading volume of 315683 shares. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Trustmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Performance Reflects Continued Loan and Deposit Growth, Solid Credit Quality, and Diversified Fee Income.

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS: TRMK) reported net income of $34.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.56. As previously disclosed, Trustmark recognized a litigation settlement expense of $6.5 million in the third quarter, which reduced net income by $4.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Excluding this expense, Trustmark’s third quarter net income totaled $38.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Note 1 – Litigation Settlement and Note 7 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $22.67, the shares rose to $22.89 and dropped to $22.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRMK points out that the company has recorded 4.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 262.55K shares, TRMK reached to a volume of 315683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trustmark Corp. [TRMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMK shares is $22.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Trustmark Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trustmark Corp. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99.

Trading performance analysis for TRMK stock

Trustmark Corp. [TRMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, TRMK shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.80 for Trustmark Corp. [TRMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.36, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 23.48 for the last 200 days.

Trustmark Corp. [TRMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trustmark Corp. [TRMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.57. Trustmark Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Total Capital for TRMK is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trustmark Corp. [TRMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.55. Additionally, TRMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trustmark Corp. [TRMK] managed to generate an average of $26,255 per employee.Trustmark Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Trustmark Corp. [TRMK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trustmark Corp. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trustmark Corp. [TRMK]

The top three institutional holders of TRMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TRMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TRMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.