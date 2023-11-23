TIM SA ADR [TIMB] Revenue clocked in at $4.62 billion, up 51.01% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

TIM SA ADR [NYSE: TIMB] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.02.

A sum of 324440 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 391.43K shares. TIM SA ADR shares reached a high of $17.35 and dropped to a low of $17.03 until finishing in the latest session at $17.13.

The one-year TIMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.94. The average equity rating for TIMB stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TIM SA ADR [TIMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIMB shares is $19.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for TIM SA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TIM SA ADR is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIMB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

TIMB Stock Performance Analysis:

TIM SA ADR [TIMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, TIMB shares gained by 11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.17 for TIM SA ADR [TIMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.76, while it was recorded at 17.11 for the last single week of trading, and 14.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TIM SA ADR Fundamentals:

TIM SA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

TIMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIM SA ADR go to 26.55%.

TIM SA ADR [TIMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TIMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TIMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TIMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.