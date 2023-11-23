Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR] moved up 1.77: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Synchronoss Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SNCR] closed the trading session at $0.57 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.55, while the highest price level was $0.576. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Synchronoss Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Completes Sale of Messaging and NetworkX Businesses, Realizes Multi-Year Strategy of Cloud-Only Operating Model.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $6.7 Million, a 53.6% Increase from $4.4 Million in Q3 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.80 percent and weekly performance of 17.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 277.10K shares, SNCR reached to a volume of 322796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNCR shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchronoss Technologies Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNCR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

SNCR stock trade performance evaluation

Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.51. With this latest performance, SNCR shares gained by 31.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6413, while it was recorded at 0.5625 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8827 for the last 200 days.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.13. Synchronoss Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.13.

Return on Total Capital for SNCR is now 1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.39. Additionally, SNCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 241.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR] managed to generate an average of -$5,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Synchronoss Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc go to 10.00%.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc [SNCR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.