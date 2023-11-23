Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR] stock Initiated by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $90

- Advertisements -

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [NASDAQ: GPCR] gained 0.08% or 0.04 points to close at $51.37 with a heavy trading volume of 339317 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Structure Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Highlights.

Announced positive results from Phase 1b clinical study of oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, GSBR-1290, demonstrating significant weight loss supporting once-daily dosing and an encouraging safety and tolerability profile.

Topline data from GSBR-1290 Phase 2a diabetes cohort expected in December 2023; Topline data from Phase 2a obesity cohort expected in first half of 2024.

It opened the trading session at $51.42, the shares rose to $52.25 and dropped to $50.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPCR points out that the company has recorded 90.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -146.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 923.79K shares, GPCR reached to a volume of 339317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPCR shares is $89.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is set at 4.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

Trading performance analysis for GPCR stock

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.31. With this latest performance, GPCR shares dropped by -25.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.81, while it was recorded at 51.58 for the last single week of trading, and 34.97 for the last 200 days.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GPCR is now -55.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.31. Additionally, GPCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR] managed to generate an average of -$753,824 per employee.Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.45 and a Current Ratio set at 10.45.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]

The top three institutional holders of GPCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.