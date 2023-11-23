Stifel slashes price target on Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Tecnoglass Inc [NYSE: TGLS] jumped around 0.33 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.45 at the close of the session, up 0.97%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Tecnoglass Tops the Forbes List of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies.

“We are grateful to be recognized by Forbes, alongside a distinguished group of highly successful companies, following the recent relocation of our global headquarters to the United States,” commented José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass. “Earning first place on the Forbes top 100 small cap list is an absolute honor and a testament to our Company’s commitment to its investors, customers and talented employees. We remain focused on leveraging our unique vertically-integrated business model to execute our multi-pronged growth strategy and produce meaningful shareholder value.”.

Tecnoglass Inc stock is now 11.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGLS Stock saw the intraday high of $34.62 and lowest of $33.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.40, which means current price is +22.12% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 422.86K shares, TGLS reached a trading volume of 307817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGLS shares is $49.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Tecnoglass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tecnoglass Inc is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGLS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.55.

How has TGLS stock performed recently?

Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, TGLS shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.37, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 39.98 for the last 200 days.

Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.99 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Tecnoglass Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.73.

Return on Total Capital for TGLS is now 47.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.59. Additionally, TGLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS] managed to generate an average of $17,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Tecnoglass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

Earnings analysis for Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tecnoglass Inc go to 0.94%.

Insider trade positions for Tecnoglass Inc [TGLS]

