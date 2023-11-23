Stephens lifts Sprout Social Inc [SPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Sprout Social Inc [NASDAQ: SPT] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.00 during the day while it closed the day at $53.65. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sprout Social Names Scott Morris as Chief Marketing Officer.

Morris brings more than 25 years of experience leading key strategic marketing initiatives at both B2B and B2C tech companies. Prior to Sprout, Morris held executive leadership positions at Zendesk including SVP Global Marketing and Acting CMO, during which time he led the company’s 400-person global marketing and communications team, and was responsible for building the Zendesk brand and partnering with Sales to deliver world-class demand. For more than 10 years, Morris also held various leadership roles at Adobe where he ran product marketing for Creative Cloud, and then campaign marketing for both Creative Cloud and Document Cloud.

Sprout Social Inc stock has also loss -3.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPT stock has inclined by 15.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.96% and lost -4.98% year-on date.

The market cap for SPT stock reached $3.00 billion, with 47.56 million shares outstanding and 47.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 641.31K shares, SPT reached a trading volume of 317532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sprout Social Inc [SPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPT shares is $62.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Sprout Social Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprout Social Inc is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPT in the course of the last twelve months was 321.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

SPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sprout Social Inc [SPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, SPT shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Sprout Social Inc [SPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.70, while it was recorded at 53.83 for the last single week of trading, and 51.15 for the last 200 days.

Sprout Social Inc [SPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprout Social Inc [SPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.36 and a Gross Margin at +76.42. Sprout Social Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.79.

Return on Total Capital for SPT is now -31.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprout Social Inc [SPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.31. Additionally, SPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprout Social Inc [SPT] managed to generate an average of -$44,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sprout Social Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Sprout Social Inc [SPT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.