Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [CEF] is 3.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [NYSE: CEF] closed the trading session at $18.55. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM that Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Updates Its “At-the-Market” Equity Program.

Distributions under the at-the-market equity programs in the United States and Canada (together, the “ATM Program”) will be completed in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated sales agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) dated November 2, 2020, as amended on April 6, 2023, between Sprott Asset Management (as the manager of the Trust), the Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“CF&Co”), Virtu Americas LLC (“Virtu” and together with CF&Co, the “U.S. Agents”) and Virtu Canada Corp. (the “Canadian Agent” and together with the U.S. Agents, the “Agents”). The Sales Agreement is available on EDGAR at the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov and the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.46 percent and weekly performance of 1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 422.89K shares, CEF reached to a volume of 318669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CEF stock trade performance evaluation

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [CEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, CEF shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [CEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 18.57 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [CEF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CEF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CEF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.

