Spok Holdings Inc [SPOK] Is Currently 2.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Spok Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SPOK] gained 2.89% or 0.49 points to close at $17.47 with a heavy trading volume of 334483 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Spok to Present and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler & Co. Healthcare Conference.

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer, will participate in the 35th annual Piper Sandler & Co. healthcare conference on November 29, 2023 in New York. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 12:30 pm ET. Spok will also host a series of 1X1 meetings with investors on November 29, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed via the conference presentation link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1644515&tp_key=1762401f3e, and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: http://www.spok.com.

It opened the trading session at $17.07, the shares rose to $17.75 and dropped to $17.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPOK points out that the company has recorded 38.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 182.99K shares, SPOK reached to a volume of 334483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spok Holdings Inc [SPOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOK shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Spok Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spok Holdings Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for SPOK stock

Spok Holdings Inc [SPOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, SPOK shares gained by 20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.41 for Spok Holdings Inc [SPOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 16.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.81 for the last 200 days.

Spok Holdings Inc [SPOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spok Holdings Inc [SPOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +55.96. Spok Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.25.

Return on Total Capital for SPOK is now 4.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spok Holdings Inc [SPOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.12. Additionally, SPOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spok Holdings Inc [SPOK] managed to generate an average of $58,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Spok Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Spok Holdings Inc [SPOK]

The top three institutional holders of SPOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.