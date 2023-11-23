Spire Inc. [SR] moved up 1.29: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Spire Inc. [NYSE: SR] gained 1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $60.53 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Spire Reports Fiscal 2023 Results.

Issues fiscal 2024 earnings guidance; reaffirms long-term growth target.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) today reported results for its fiscal year 2023 ended September 30. Highlights include:.

Spire Inc. represents 53.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.22 billion with the latest information. SR stock price has been found in the range of $59.59 to $60.655.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 351.81K shares, SR reached a trading volume of 294429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spire Inc. [SR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SR shares is $61.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SR stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Spire Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for SR stock

Spire Inc. [SR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, SR shares gained by 9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.78 for Spire Inc. [SR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.83, while it was recorded at 60.47 for the last single week of trading, and 63.85 for the last 200 days.

Spire Inc. [SR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spire Inc. [SR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.70 and a Gross Margin at +23.74. Spire Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.15.

Return on Total Capital for SR is now 5.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spire Inc. [SR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.59. Additionally, SR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spire Inc. [SR] managed to generate an average of $60,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Spire Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Spire Inc. [SR]

The top three institutional holders of SR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.