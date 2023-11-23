Southwest Gas Holdings Inc [SWX] Stock trading around $59.98 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc [NYSE: SWX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.36%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM that Southwest Gas Holdings Declares First Quarter 2024 Dividend.

The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following first quarter cash dividend:.

Over the last 12 months, SWX stock dropped by -12.39%. The one-year Southwest Gas Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.69. The average equity rating for SWX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.29 billion, with 71.52 million shares outstanding and 71.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.26K shares, SWX stock reached a trading volume of 311391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc [SWX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWX shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

SWX Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc [SWX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, SWX shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc [SWX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.66, while it was recorded at 59.79 for the last single week of trading, and 61.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc [SWX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.69 and a Gross Margin at +10.57. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.10.

Return on Total Capital for SWX is now 4.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc [SWX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.34. Additionally, SWX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc [SWX] managed to generate an average of -$15,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

SWX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc go to 4.00%.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc [SWX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SWX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SWX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SWX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.