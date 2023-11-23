Skywest Inc. [SKYW] moved down -0.41: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Skywest Inc. [NASDAQ: SKYW] traded at a low on 11/22/23, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.31. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM that SkyWest, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Profit.

Third Quarter 2023 Summary.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Q3 2023 pre-tax income of $24 million, net income of $23 million, or $0.55 per diluted share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 297715 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skywest Inc. stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.91%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for SKYW stock reached $1.90 billion, with 50.60 million shares outstanding and 39.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 413.12K shares, SKYW reached a trading volume of 297715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skywest Inc. [SKYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKYW shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Skywest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skywest Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKYW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

How has SKYW stock performed recently?

Skywest Inc. [SKYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, SKYW shares gained by 21.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Skywest Inc. [SKYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.05, while it was recorded at 46.60 for the last single week of trading, and 34.05 for the last 200 days.

Skywest Inc. [SKYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skywest Inc. [SKYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. Skywest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.43.

Return on Total Capital for SKYW is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skywest Inc. [SKYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.82. Additionally, SKYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skywest Inc. [SKYW] managed to generate an average of $5,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Skywest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Skywest Inc. [SKYW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKYW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skywest Inc. go to 15.21%.

Insider trade positions for Skywest Inc. [SKYW]

The top three institutional holders of SKYW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SKYW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SKYW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.