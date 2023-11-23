Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $26

- Advertisements -

Simmons First National Corp. [NASDAQ: SFNC] gained 0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $16.20 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 3:03 PM that Simmons Bank Further Expands Its Presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the Grand Opening of New Camp Wisdom Branch.

Simmons Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its newest Dallas financial center located at 3309 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Simmons Bank operates 23 full-service branches in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Investing in the communities we serve is engrained in our DNA and we are grateful to have the opportunity to open a financial center to continue to meet the financial needs of our customers in the southern Dallas area,” said Martin Nay, metro division president for Simmons Bank. “With our new location, we look forward to serving the financial needs of friends and neighbors in and around Camp Wisdom Road.”.

Simmons First National Corp. represents 127.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.03 billion with the latest information. SFNC stock price has been found in the range of $16.06 to $16.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 527.18K shares, SFNC reached a trading volume of 298571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFNC shares is $17.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Simmons First National Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simmons First National Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.73.

Trading performance analysis for SFNC stock

Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, SFNC shares gained by 11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.00, while it was recorded at 16.34 for the last single week of trading, and 17.68 for the last 200 days.

Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.89. Simmons First National Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.85.

Return on Total Capital for SFNC is now 6.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.85. Additionally, SFNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC] managed to generate an average of $80,079 per employee.Simmons First National Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simmons First National Corp. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Simmons First National Corp. [SFNC]

The top three institutional holders of SFNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of