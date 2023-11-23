Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] Stock trading around $23.60 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [NYSE: SEM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.77%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and Cash Dividend.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (“Select Medical,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, revenue increased 6.2% to $1,665.7 million, compared to $1,567.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 42.1% to $130.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $91.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, income from operations included $0.5 million of other operating income, compared to $8.4 million of other operating income for the same quarter, prior year. The other operating income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, was principally related to the recognition of payments received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund. Net income increased 59.5% to $60.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $38.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.6% to $193.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $153.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share increased 75.8% to $0.38 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.21 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share increased 113.7% to $0.46 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.21 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the loss on early retirement of debt and related costs, and their related tax effects for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Over the last 12 months, SEM stock rose by 0.13%. The one-year Select Medical Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.07. The average equity rating for SEM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 127.17 million shares outstanding and 101.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 553.28K shares, SEM stock reached a trading volume of 321617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEM shares is $33.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Select Medical Holdings Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

SEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, SEM shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.85, while it was recorded at 23.29 for the last single week of trading, and 27.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Select Medical Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +8.33. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Total Capital for SEM is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 459.63. Additionally, SEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 431.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] managed to generate an average of $2,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

SEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation go to 31.82%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.