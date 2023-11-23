San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] Stock trading around $7.00 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [NYSE: SJT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.50%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for November 2023.

PNC Bank, National Association, as the trustee (the “Trustee”) of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders (the “Unit Holders”) of its units of beneficial interest (the “Units”) of $788,156.02 or $0.016910 per Unit, based primarily upon the reported production of the Trust’s subject interests (the “Subject Interests”) during the month of September 2023. The distribution is payable December 14, 2023, to the Unit Holders of record as of November 30, 2023.

For the production month of September 2023, the owner of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. and the operator of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp Energy Company (collectively, “Hilcorp”), reported to the Trust net profits of $1,293,944 gross ($970,458 net royalty amount to the Trust).

Over the last 12 months, SJT stock dropped by -37.50%.

The market cap for the stock reached $328.44 million, with 46.61 million shares outstanding and 46.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 365.09K shares, SJT stock reached a trading volume of 306242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2009.

The Average True Range (ATR) for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 116.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

SJT Stock Performance Analysis:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, SJT shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.17, while it was recorded at 7.03 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] shares currently have an operating margin of +98.14. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +98.14.

Return on Total Capital for SJT is now 2,330.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2,330.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,330.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 844.00.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] Institutonal Ownership Details

