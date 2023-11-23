RPM International, Inc. [RPM] Revenue clocked in at $7.34 billion, up 4.45% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

RPM International, Inc. [NYSE: RPM] traded at a low on 11/22/23, posting a -0.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $101.79. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM that RPM Increases Cash Dividend for 50th Consecutive Year.

Quarterly payment of $0.46 per share is 10% increase over prior year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 309258 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RPM International, Inc. stands at 1.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.73%.

The market cap for RPM stock reached $13.11 billion, with 128.77 million shares outstanding and 127.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 620.71K shares, RPM reached a trading volume of 309258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RPM International, Inc. [RPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPM shares is $107.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for RPM International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPM International, Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.57.

How has RPM stock performed recently?

RPM International, Inc. [RPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, RPM shares gained by 11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.67 for RPM International, Inc. [RPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.99, while it was recorded at 102.01 for the last single week of trading, and 90.56 for the last 200 days.

RPM International, Inc. [RPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPM International, Inc. [RPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.77 and a Gross Margin at +37.87. RPM International, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.57.

Return on Total Capital for RPM is now 15.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPM International, Inc. [RPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.48. Additionally, RPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPM International, Inc. [RPM] managed to generate an average of $27,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.RPM International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

Earnings analysis for RPM International, Inc. [RPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPM International, Inc. go to 15.40%.

Insider trade positions for RPM International, Inc. [RPM]

The top three institutional holders of RPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.