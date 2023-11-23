ROTH MKM slashes price target on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: DFLI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.30%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Dragonfly Energy Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results.

Achieved successful deposition of cathode electrodes, and double-sided dry deposition of both anode and cathode electrodes, at scale, using the Company’s patented dry electrode battery manufacturing process.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dragonfly Energy remains on track to achieve delivery of sample domestic battery cells, across a variety of lithium chemistries, to potential customers by year end.

Over the last 12 months, DFLI stock dropped by -92.92%. The one-year Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.71. The average equity rating for DFLI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $35.40 million, with 43.27 million shares outstanding and 23.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 643.36K shares, DFLI stock reached a trading volume of 377750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFLI shares is $3.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

DFLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.30. With this latest performance, DFLI shares dropped by -46.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.38 for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1777, while it was recorded at 0.5913 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6886 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.83. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.88.

Return on Total Capital for DFLI is now -70.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -108.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.53. Additionally, DFLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] managed to generate an average of -$223,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DFLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DFLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DFLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.