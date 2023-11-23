Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT] is 11.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RCKT] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress.

Agreement reached with FDA on Phase 2 pivotal study design of RP-L301 for PKD to support accelerated approval; Initiating single-arm, 10-patient pivotal study with primary endpoint of ≥1.5 point Hgb improvement at 12 months.

Initiated Phase 2 pivotal trial of RP-A501 for Danon Disease following FDA alignment.

A sum of 313441 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares reached a high of $22.335 and dropped to a low of $21.56 until finishing in the latest session at $21.91.

The one-year RCKT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.08. The average equity rating for RCKT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCKT shares is $52.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

RCKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, RCKT shares gained by 22.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 21.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RCKT is now -45.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.67. Additionally, RCKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT] managed to generate an average of -$924,429 per employee.Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.35 and a Current Ratio set at 13.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RCKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RCKT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RCKT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.