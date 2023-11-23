RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] Is Currently -1.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

RE/MAX Holdings Inc [NYSE: RMAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.04%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM that RE/MAX, LLC SETTLEMENT GRANTED PRELIMINARY APPROVAL IN ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUITS.

The settlement, if granted final approval, will resolve the claims asserted against RE/MAX, LLC and release RE/MAX affiliates on a nationwide basis.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, today announced the Missouri court granted preliminary approval of its settlement in the class action lawsuits known as Burnett, Moehrl and Nosalek, and any similar claims on a nationwide basis.

Over the last 12 months, RMAX stock dropped by -52.20%. The one-year RE/MAX Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.79. The average equity rating for RMAX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $166.71 million, with 17.87 million shares outstanding and 16.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 367.54K shares, RMAX stock reached a trading volume of 293300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMAX shares is $13.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMAX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for RE/MAX Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for RE/MAX Holdings Inc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMAX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.20.

RMAX Stock Performance Analysis:

RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, RMAX shares dropped by -17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 16.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RE/MAX Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.59 and a Gross Margin at +64.43. RE/MAX Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.73.

Return on Total Capital for RMAX is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.54. Additionally, RMAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] managed to generate an average of $10,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RMAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RMAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RMAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.