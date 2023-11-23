Rapid7 Inc [RPD] gain 52.85% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Rapid7 Inc [NASDAQ: RPD] price surged by 0.68 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rapid7 Announces AI-Driven Cloud Anomaly Detection.

New innovations in cloud threat detection give SOC teams the edge to pinpoint suspicious activity across their attack surface.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 301701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 730.30K shares. Rapid7 Inc shares reached a high of $52.8699 and dropped to a low of $51.39 until finishing in the latest session at $51.94.

The one-year RPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.1. The average equity rating for RPD stock is currently 2.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Rapid7 Inc [RPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPD shares is $53.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPD stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Rapid7 Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid7 Inc is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPD in the course of the last twelve months was 45.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

- Advertisements -

RPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Rapid7 Inc [RPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, RPD shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Rapid7 Inc [RPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.57, while it was recorded at 51.85 for the last single week of trading, and 46.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rapid7 Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid7 Inc [RPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.59. Rapid7 Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.20.

Return on Total Capital for RPD is now -14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.00. Additionally, RPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rapid7 Inc [RPD] managed to generate an average of -$47,547 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Rapid7 Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Rapid7 Inc [RPD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.