PubMatic Inc [PUBM] gain 26.15% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

PubMatic Inc [NASDAQ: PUBM] price surged by 1.38 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM that PubMatic and PhonePe Partner to Deliver High Quality and Engaging Audience Assets to Advertisers in India.

This strategic collaboration makes PhonePe’s premium mobile app inventory and audiences available to PubMatic’s programmatic buying partners. As the industry looks for sustainable and differentiated solutions, this partnership provides Indian media buyers with a unique opportunity to tap into PhonePe’s Indic-language-speaking audiences across a diverse range of metropolitan and non-metropolitan locations.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 292080 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 353.65K shares. PubMatic Inc shares reached a high of $16.47 and dropped to a low of $16.02 until finishing in the latest session at $16.16.

The one-year PUBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.96. The average equity rating for PUBM stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on PubMatic Inc [PUBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUBM shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PUBM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

- Advertisements -

PUBM Stock Performance Analysis:

PubMatic Inc [PUBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, PUBM shares gained by 33.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.07 for PubMatic Inc [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 15.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PubMatic Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.80 and a Gross Margin at +68.21. PubMatic Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 12.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PubMatic Inc [PUBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.75. Additionally, PUBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PubMatic Inc [PUBM] managed to generate an average of $32,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.PubMatic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

PUBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PubMatic Inc go to 5.00%.

PubMatic Inc [PUBM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PUBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PUBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PUBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.