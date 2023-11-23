Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] Is Currently 0.98 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Precision Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: DTIL] gained 0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $0.42 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual November Micro-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day November Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, November 15-16, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Precision Biosciences Inc represents 110.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.41 million with the latest information. DTIL stock price has been found in the range of $0.41 to $0.442.

If compared to the average trading volume of 935.17K shares, DTIL reached a trading volume of 346228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTIL shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Precision Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precision Biosciences Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for DTIL stock

Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.32. With this latest performance, DTIL shares gained by 46.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3556, while it was recorded at 0.4221 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6475 for the last 200 days.

Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.90 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. Precision Biosciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444.80.

Return on Total Capital for DTIL is now -106.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.74. Additionally, DTIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] managed to generate an average of -$563,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Precision Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.88 and a Current Ratio set at 2.88.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL]

The top three institutional holders of DTIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DTIL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DTIL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.