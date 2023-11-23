Personalis Inc [PSNL] stock Upgrade by Needham analyst, price target now $8

- Advertisements -

Personalis Inc [NASDAQ: PSNL] loss -6.16% on the last trading session, reaching $1.37 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Personalis Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Increased third quarter revenue 23% to $18.2 million and increased full year guidance.

Presented data supporting NeXT Personal’s market leading sensitivity for cancer recurrence detection.

Personalis Inc represents 46.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.17 million with the latest information. PSNL stock price has been found in the range of $1.36 to $1.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 408.47K shares, PSNL reached a trading volume of 493991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Personalis Inc [PSNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNL shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Personalis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Personalis Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for PSNL stock

Personalis Inc [PSNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.42. With this latest performance, PSNL shares gained by 28.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Personalis Inc [PSNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1420, while it was recorded at 1.2620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0193 for the last 200 days.

Personalis Inc [PSNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Personalis Inc [PSNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -177.61 and a Gross Margin at +20.52. Personalis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.20.

Return on Total Capital for PSNL is now -36.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Personalis Inc [PSNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.48. Additionally, PSNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Personalis Inc [PSNL] managed to generate an average of -$283,997 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Personalis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.31 and a Current Ratio set at 4.47.

Personalis Inc [PSNL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Personalis Inc go to -13.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Personalis Inc [PSNL]

The top three institutional holders of PSNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSNL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSNL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.