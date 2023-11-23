Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] is 14.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.975 during the day while it closed the day at $28.91. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Perion Appoints CEO Tal Jacobson to its Board of Directors.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI), a global technology company whose synergistic solutions serve all major digital advertising channels, including search, social, display, and video/CTV, announced today the appointment of Tal Jacobson, the Company’s CEO, to the Board of Directors. Tal is replacing former CEO, Doron Gerstel, following a transition and onboarding period.

“I am happy to welcome Tal as a member of the Board,” said Eyal Kaplan, Perion’s Chairman of the Board. “I would like to thank Doron for his outstanding contribution as CEO and Board member and wish him well in his future endeavors. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and the company’s management in positioning Perion for future success.”.

Perion Network Ltd. stock has also gained 0.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PERI stock has declined by -13.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.47% and gained 14.27% year-on date.

The market cap for PERI stock reached $1.36 billion, with 47.04 million shares outstanding and 46.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 470.04K shares, PERI reached a trading volume of 300625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PERI shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Perion Network Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perion Network Ltd. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PERI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.73.

PERI stock trade performance evaluation

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, PERI shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.31, while it was recorded at 28.38 for the last single week of trading, and 32.94 for the last 200 days.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.05 and a Gross Margin at +34.89. Perion Network Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.50.

Return on Total Capital for PERI is now 20.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.97. Additionally, PERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] managed to generate an average of $237,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Perion Network Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perion Network Ltd. go to 19.00%.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: Institutional Ownership

