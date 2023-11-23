Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR] moved up 0.50: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Paycor HCM Inc [NASDAQ: PYCR] closed the trading session at $20.30 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.18, while the highest price level was $20.59. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Paycor Introduces Innovative Solution for Managing All Types of Workers.

Paycor unveils modern HCM functionality for streamlining workforce management across diverse staffing solutions.

Paycor HCM, Inc. (“Paycor”) (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced new HR functionality enabling leaders to better manage their complete workforce, including independent contractors, seasonal workers, volunteers and more. With this cutting-edge addition, Paycor empowers its customers to efficiently manage individuals, regardless of who initiates their paycheck. By consolidating the complete workforce within a single platform, leaders can seamlessly handle billing, generate workforce rosters, and enhance team engagement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.04 percent and weekly performance of -2.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 685.12K shares, PYCR reached to a volume of 320477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYCR shares is $26.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Paycor HCM Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paycor HCM Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYCR in the course of the last twelve months was 90.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

PYCR stock trade performance evaluation

Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, PYCR shares dropped by -12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.98, while it was recorded at 20.51 for the last single week of trading, and 23.49 for the last 200 days.

Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.88 and a Gross Margin at +50.04. Paycor HCM Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.87.

Return on Total Capital for PYCR is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.67. Additionally, PYCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR] managed to generate an average of -$33,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Paycor HCM Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paycor HCM Inc go to 19.46%.

Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR]: Institutional Ownership

