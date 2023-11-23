Paragon 28 Inc [FNA] moved down -0.88: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Paragon 28 Inc [NYSE: FNA] loss -0.88% or -0.09 points to close at $10.15 with a heavy trading volume of 322359 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Paragon 28 Launches BEAST™ Cortical Fibers Expanding its Biologics Portfolio.

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) is pleased to announce the launch of its BEAST™ Cortical Fibers which provide an osteoinductive porous structure for cellular attachment and an osteoinductive potential to aid in cellular differentiation and bone formation. These loose cortical fibers are engineered to complement specific surgical applications in the foot and ankle and are flexible upon hydration allowing for application even in extremely challenging fusion locations. The cortical matrix absorbs bioactive fluid including bone marrow aspirate and supports cellular infiltration to drive efficient bone remodeling. Powerful processing capability allows for preservation of native bone morphologic proteins (BMPs) and other growth factors necessary for the promotion of bone formation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114844880/en/.

It opened the trading session at $10.25, the shares rose to $10.42 and dropped to $10.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FNA points out that the company has recorded -41.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 383.58K shares, FNA reached to a volume of 322359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paragon 28 Inc [FNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNA shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Paragon 28 Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paragon 28 Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for FNA stock

Paragon 28 Inc [FNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, FNA shares gained by 13.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Paragon 28 Inc [FNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.62, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.40 for the last 200 days.

Paragon 28 Inc [FNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paragon 28 Inc [FNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.90 and a Gross Margin at +74.54. Paragon 28 Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.12.

Return on Total Capital for FNA is now -17.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paragon 28 Inc [FNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.74. Additionally, FNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paragon 28 Inc [FNA] managed to generate an average of -$145,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Paragon 28 Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 3.07.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Paragon 28 Inc [FNA]

