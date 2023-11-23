Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA] Is Currently 1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Papa John’s International, Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] gained 1.50% or 0.99 points to close at $66.91 with a heavy trading volume of 321398 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Papa Johns Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns®”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 24, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $66.14, the shares rose to $67.61 and dropped to $66.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PZZA points out that the company has recorded -10.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 846.71K shares, PZZA reached to a volume of 321398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $78.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Papa John’s International, Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PZZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PZZA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for PZZA stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, PZZA shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PZZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.25, while it was recorded at 66.71 for the last single week of trading, and 75.36 for the last 200 days.

Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.47 and a Gross Margin at +16.10. Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.22.

Return on Total Capital for PZZA is now 25.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Additionally, PZZA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 154.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA] managed to generate an average of $5,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.Papa John’s International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International, Inc. go to 6.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA]

The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,669,854 shares, which is approximately 8.258% of the company's market cap and currently worth $245.5 million in PZZA stocks shares; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,012,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 million in PZZA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 million in PZZA stock with ownership of approximately 2,654,000 shares.