P10 Inc [PX] fell -9.18% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

P10 Inc [NYSE: PX] gained 3.30% or 0.31 points to close at $9.69 with a heavy trading volume of 316644 shares. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Kayne Anderson Private Credit Announces Strategic Minority Investment From Bonaccord Capital Partners.

Kayne Anderson Private Credit is a leading provider of financing solutions to middle-market companies across a wide array of industries. Bonaccord’s investment and strategic development platform will support KAPC’s value creation initiatives and further growth. KAPC will continue to be a part of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and there will be no change to KAPC’s investment process, day-to-day management, or firm operations.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $9.50, the shares rose to $9.79 and dropped to $9.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PX points out that the company has recorded -8.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 256.47K shares, PX reached to a volume of 316644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about P10 Inc [PX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PX shares is $14.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PX stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for P10 Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for P10 Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.40.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for PX stock

P10 Inc [PX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, PX shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for P10 Inc [PX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

P10 Inc [PX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and P10 Inc [PX] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.71. P10 Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.72.

Return on Total Capital for PX is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, P10 Inc [PX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.29. Additionally, PX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, P10 Inc [PX] managed to generate an average of $124,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

P10 Inc [PX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for P10 Inc go to 14.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at P10 Inc [PX]

The top three institutional holders of PX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.