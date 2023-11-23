OneSpan Inc [OSPN] Stock trading around $10.03 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

OneSpan Inc [NASDAQ: OSPN] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $10.03 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that OneSpan Launches Passwordless, Phishing-Resistant Authentication for a Secure Workforce.

DIGIPASS FX1 BIO provides high-assurance security presenting the next level of protection for remote workforces.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today introduced its latest innovation to the Digipass Authenticators product line, with DIGIPASS FX1 BIO. This cutting-edge physical passkey with fingerprint scan empowers organizations to embrace passwordless authentication while providing the utmost security against social engineering and account takeover attacks. This latest addition to the workforce authentication market is designed to safeguard corporate data and applications for a dispersed workforce.

OneSpan Inc represents 39.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $400.10 million with the latest information. OSPN stock price has been found in the range of $10.015 to $10.19.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 311.85K shares, OSPN reached a trading volume of 299444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OneSpan Inc [OSPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSPN shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for OneSpan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSpan Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Trading performance analysis for OSPN stock

OneSpan Inc [OSPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, OSPN shares gained by 13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for OneSpan Inc [OSPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

OneSpan Inc [OSPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSpan Inc [OSPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.30 and a Gross Margin at +64.85. OneSpan Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.59.

Return on Total Capital for OSPN is now -6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneSpan Inc [OSPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.26. Additionally, OSPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneSpan Inc [OSPN] managed to generate an average of -$18,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.OneSpan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OneSpan Inc [OSPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneSpan Inc go to 2.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at OneSpan Inc [OSPN]

The top three institutional holders of OSPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OSPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OSPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.