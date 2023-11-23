Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -34.37% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Nuvation Bio Inc [NYSE: NUVB] gained 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $1.26 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nuvation Bio Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) (the “Company”) announced today that Jennifer Fox will be stepping down from her role as Chief Financial Officer to pursue a new opportunity. Ms. Fox has advised the Company that she is seeking later stage development and commercial launch experience as part of her career development and that she is leaving with a high regard for the Company, its leadership and its financial state. Ms. Fox submitted her resignation on November 9, 2023 with an effective date of November 27, 2023. Members of the executive management team and the Company’s finance team will assume the duties and responsibilities of the CFO office.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Jen has played an integral role in helping to set the strategic and financial direction for Nuvation Bio, and I want to thank her for her dedication and hard work in moving Nuvation Bio forward,” said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. “We owe her a great deal of gratitude for her contributions and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”.

Nuvation Bio Inc represents 217.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $277.12 million with the latest information. NUVB stock price has been found in the range of $1.23 to $1.27.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, NUVB reached a trading volume of 362592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvation Bio Inc is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for NUVB stock

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, NUVB shares gained by 8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2563, while it was recorded at 1.3080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6262 for the last 200 days.

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NUVB is now -17.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, NUVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] managed to generate an average of -$1,966,019 per employee.Nuvation Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.74 and a Current Ratio set at 38.74.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]

The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NUVB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NUVB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.