Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRM] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: MIRM] closed the trading session at $32.00 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.55, while the highest price level was $32.4399. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2023 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the 6th annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28th 2023 at 3:25 pm ET, as well as 1×1 meetings.

Visit the Investors and Media section of Mirum’s corporate website for webcast links and additional information.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.10 percent and weekly performance of 5.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 525.72K shares, MIRM reached to a volume of 291660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIRM shares is $54.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57.

MIRM stock trade performance evaluation

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, MIRM shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.79, while it was recorded at 31.75 for the last single week of trading, and 26.74 for the last 200 days.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -170.28 and a Gross Margin at +83.50. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for MIRM is now -48.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.35. Additionally, MIRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRM] managed to generate an average of -$692,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.91 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MIRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MIRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MIRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.