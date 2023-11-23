Maxim Group slashes price target on Wrap Technologies Inc [WRAP] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Wrap Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: WRAP] slipped around -0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.55 at the close of the session, down -5.90%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Wrap Technologies, Inc. Bolsters BolaWrap® 150 Deployments, Promoting Safer Communities Nationwide.

“Our mission has always been to equip law enforcement with tools that promote both officer safety and community welfare,” said Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies. “We are seeing increased use of BolaWrap in the field as reported by law enforcement agencies. The growing adoption of BolaWrap highlights the importance of a non-lethal approach in modern policing. We are thrilled to see our technology playing a pivotal role in transforming how officers address challenging situations.”.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wrap Technologies Inc stock is now 50.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRAP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.81 and lowest of $2.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.22, which means current price is +168.42% above from all time high which was touched on 11/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 206.92K shares, WRAP reached a trading volume of 311226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Wrap Technologies Inc [WRAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRAP shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Wrap Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

- Advertisements -

How has WRAP stock performed recently?

Wrap Technologies Inc [WRAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.21. With this latest performance, WRAP shares gained by 80.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Wrap Technologies Inc [WRAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

Wrap Technologies Inc [WRAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wrap Technologies Inc [WRAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -220.28 and a Gross Margin at +46.39. Wrap Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -218.87.

Return on Total Capital for WRAP is now -51.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wrap Technologies Inc [WRAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.11. Additionally, WRAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wrap Technologies Inc [WRAP] managed to generate an average of -$255,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Wrap Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

Insider trade positions for Wrap Technologies Inc [WRAP]

The top three institutional holders of WRAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WRAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WRAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.