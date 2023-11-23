Maxim Group slashes price target on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: CTXR] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.77 at the close of the session, down -0.49%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual November Micro-Cap Conference.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -2.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTXR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7799 and lowest of $0.7633 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.71, which means current price is +28.02% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 641.87K shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 304675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has CTXR stock performed recently?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7293, while it was recorded at 0.7688 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0572 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.66. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,936 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]

The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CTXR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CTXR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.