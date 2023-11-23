Market cap of Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] reaches 6.08M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Yoshiharu Global Co [NASDAQ: YOSH] gained 17.50% or 0.07 points to close at $0.47 with a heavy trading volume of 296415 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Yoshiharu Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) (“Yoshiharu” or the “Company”), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.39, the shares rose to $0.5074 and dropped to $0.3802, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YOSH points out that the company has recorded -39.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -56.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 282.36K shares, YOSH reached to a volume of 296415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yoshiharu Global Co is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for YOSH stock

Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.63. With this latest performance, YOSH shares dropped by -18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4119, while it was recorded at 0.3988 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8330 for the last 200 days.

- Advertisements -

Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.69 and a Gross Margin at +2.01. Yoshiharu Global Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.11.

Return on Total Capital for YOSH is now -42.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -206.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.74. Additionally, YOSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] managed to generate an average of -$26,826 per employee.Yoshiharu Global Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH]

The top three institutional holders of YOSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YOSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YOSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.