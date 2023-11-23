Market cap of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [RNR] reaches 11.07B – now what?

- Advertisements -

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [NYSE: RNR] gained 0.62% or 1.34 points to close at $216.32 with a heavy trading volume of 297577 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that RenaissanceRe Reports Q3 2023 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $194.0 Million; Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders of $422.3 Million.

Completed acquisition of Validus Re from American International Group, Inc. on November 1, 2023, accelerating the Company’s strategy.

Annualized return on average common equity of 11.5% and an annualized operating return on average common equity of 25.0%, which includes a dilutive effect of nearly 5 percentage points from the capital raised in Q2 2023 to fund the Validus Acquisition.

It opened the trading session at $214.37, the shares rose to $216.70 and dropped to $214.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RNR points out that the company has recorded 12.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 422.01K shares, RNR reached to a volume of 297577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [RNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNR shares is $248.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19.

Trading performance analysis for RNR stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [RNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, RNR shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [RNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.95, while it was recorded at 210.56 for the last single week of trading, and 200.31 for the last 200 days.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [RNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [RNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.04.

Return on Total Capital for RNR is now -27.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [RNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.65. Additionally, RNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [RNR] managed to generate an average of -$1,479,501 per employee.RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd [RNR]

The top three institutional holders of RNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.