Market cap of PlayAGS Inc [AGS] reaches 287.23M – now what?

PlayAGS Inc [NYSE: AGS] loss -0.40% or -0.03 points to close at $7.42 with a heavy trading volume of 314118 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Heaven Isn’t So Far Away: AGS Opens its First-to-Market Rakin’ Bacon-Inspired Slot Zone ‘Hog Heaven’.

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or “the Company”), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today unveiled its first-to-market branded slot room concept at Miccosukee Casino & Resort in Miami, Florida.

Mimicking the fun-loving, charismatic nature of Cornsquealius, the main pig character from AGS’ fan-favorite slot game, Rakin’ Bacon®, the space features an angelic neon selfie wall, a floor-to-ceiling mural with heavenly floating pigs, LED billboard-wrapped entrances, and 33 of AGS’ top-performing titles, including Rakin’ Bacon and Rakin’ Bacon Deluxe® games.

It opened the trading session at $7.53, the shares rose to $7.70 and dropped to $7.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGS points out that the company has recorded 21.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 267.04K shares, AGS reached to a volume of 314118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PlayAGS Inc [AGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGS shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for PlayAGS Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PlayAGS Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for AGS stock

PlayAGS Inc [AGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, AGS shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for PlayAGS Inc [AGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

PlayAGS Inc [AGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PlayAGS Inc [AGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +47.59. PlayAGS Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.60.

Return on Total Capital for AGS is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PlayAGS Inc [AGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,152.41. Additionally, AGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,135.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PlayAGS Inc [AGS] managed to generate an average of -$9,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.PlayAGS Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 3.04.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PlayAGS Inc [AGS]

The top three institutional holders of AGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of